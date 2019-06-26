Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 85,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.14% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

