Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.
Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 85,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 362,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
