Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Trading 20% Higher

Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL)’s stock price traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 420,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 384,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Lattice Biologics Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

