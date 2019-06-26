Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$56.43 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.42 and a 12 month high of C$57.99. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 35.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.21.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.25 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.08.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

