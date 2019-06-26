Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €625.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €625.00 ($726.74) price target from analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €593.00 ($689.53) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €570.00 ($662.79) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €550.60 ($640.23).

Shares of KER stock opened at €510.60 ($593.72) on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company’s 50-day moving average is €494.73.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

