Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.65. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,056 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.32% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

