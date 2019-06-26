Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of -494.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.52 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

