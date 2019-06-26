JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to “Overweight”

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Fortinet stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,033,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,024. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortinet by 112.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

