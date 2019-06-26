Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) & CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Critical Review

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics -41.13% -26.05% -11.68% CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A -31.22% -28.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jounce Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 163.36%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.11%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $65.20 million 2.24 -$27.38 million ($0.84) -5.27 CASI Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.32) -9.34

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. Its product pipeline also comprises ZEVALIN, an ibritumomab tiuxetan injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In addition, the company engages in the development of a portfolio of 26 FDA-approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), including entecavir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate indicated for hepatitis B virus; and 4 pipeline ANDAs that are pending FDA approval. Further, it is involved in developing ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II studies for solid tumors, as well as various proprietary early-stage immune-oncological potential candidates in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

