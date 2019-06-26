JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBLU. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.02.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. AJO LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,226,000 after buying an additional 3,667,010 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 251.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,113,000 after buying an additional 2,890,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $34,224,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,605,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,268,000 after buying an additional 1,155,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $13,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $42,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,207.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $160,220. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

