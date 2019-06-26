Jeanna Steele Sells 9,407 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 9,407 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $172,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RUN opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Sunrun by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,912,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Sunrun by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

