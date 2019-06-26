JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.44

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 584 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 612.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 648.60 ($8.48). The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 630 ($8.23).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

