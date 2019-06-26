Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $183.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.69.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 523,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,327. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
