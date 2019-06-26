Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $183.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 523,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,327. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $508.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.