Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $4.96 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 372.84% and a negative net margin of 667.59%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

