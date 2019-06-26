Investors Buy Large Volume of Verint Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,197 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the typical volume of 137 put options.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $1,902,130.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $84,523.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,494.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,750,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,784,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Systems by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,901,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,847,000 after purchasing an additional 651,314 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $8,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

