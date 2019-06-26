Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$372,208.26 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.17, for a total value of C$372,208.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,747.54.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$122.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$96.46 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.

CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$112.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$126.70.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

