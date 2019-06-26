Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$372,208.26 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.17, for a total value of C$372,208.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,747.54.
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$122.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$96.46 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$112.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$126.70.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
