Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Up 6.5%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 403,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 632,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).
