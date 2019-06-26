Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Shares Up 6.5%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 403,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 632,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 387.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 257,730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 76,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

