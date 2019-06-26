Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

INGXF stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $95.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

