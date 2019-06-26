Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,023.18 ($39.50).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of LON:IMB traded up GBX 17.60 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,882.80 ($24.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,034.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.28 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

