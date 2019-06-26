ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ImmunoGen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.68 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 199,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,378,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,416,000 after acquiring an additional 896,227 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMGN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 3,165,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 406.27% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

