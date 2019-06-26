ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.20 Million

Analysts forecast that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post sales of $357.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.60 million and the highest is $365.20 million. ICF International posted sales of $324.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. ICF International had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $341.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,890. ICF International has a 52-week low of $60.22 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $99,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,747,344.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $91,583.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,104,723.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 308.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $2,327,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $7,562,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $10,254,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.