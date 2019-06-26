IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $507,289.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 13,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,518. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 279.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 804,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 592,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,178,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,504,000 after buying an additional 249,331 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 611,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,820,000 after buying an additional 107,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 216.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 83,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

