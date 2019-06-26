Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

NYSE:HCFT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

