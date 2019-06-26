Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.
HDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.
