Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.86.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of HRI opened at $43.81 on Friday. Herc has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herc by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 239,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 683,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.