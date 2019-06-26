Head-To-Head Contrast: Sify Technologies (SIFY) vs. Its Rivals

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ: SIFY) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sify Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $311.50 million $15.45 million 14.89 Sify Technologies Competitors $7.81 billion $1.84 billion 11.00

Sify Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies. Sify Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sify Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sify Technologies Competitors 753 2661 5658 290 2.59

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 99.16%. Given Sify Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sify Technologies Competitors -6.54% -11.03% -3.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sify Technologies pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 34.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

