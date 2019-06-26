Havven One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,347.00 (HAV)

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Havven token can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Liquid, Kucoin and Tidex. Havven has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00274688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.01699849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00150217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00018423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Havven Token Profile

Havven’s launch date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io . Havven’s official website is havven.io . The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex, Liquid and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Havven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

