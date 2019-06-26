GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Trading Up 2.5%

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.31 and last traded at $77.77. Approximately 1,563,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,967,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrubHub from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on GrubHub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,035.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $883,594.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $70,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,545 shares of company stock worth $259,902. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

