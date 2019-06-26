Graft Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Graft has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $16,218.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graft has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,247,253,188 coins and its circulating supply is 555,150,188 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

