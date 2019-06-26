Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Line (NYSE:LN) to Neutral

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Line in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Line in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,500.00.

NYSE:LN opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.25 and a beta of 1.33. Line has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $46.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Line (NYSE:LN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.95 million during the quarter. Line had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Line will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Line by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Line by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Line by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

