Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $811.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

