GLOTECH/ETF (TECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

GLOTECH/ETF (ASX:TECH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 5.054 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from GLOTECH/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

Shares of GLOTECH/ETF stock traded down A$0.96 ($0.68) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$76.26 ($54.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$75.73.

