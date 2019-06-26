Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and traded as low as $40.97. Gentherm shares last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 4,256 shares.

Specifically, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 9,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $386,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $396,821.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,374 shares of company stock worth $1,457,164 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

