General Electric to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:GEC)

General Electric (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GEC opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.51 ($16.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,200. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -576.37.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

