GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

GDI stock remained flat at $A$1.42 ($1.01) during trading on Wednesday. 235,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,841. GDI Property Group has a 52-week low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of A$1.47 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.37.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

