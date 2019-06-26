GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) Plans $0.04 Final Dividend

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
GDI stock remained flat at $A$1.42 ($1.01) during trading on Wednesday. 235,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,841. GDI Property Group has a 52-week low of A$1.20 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of A$1.47 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.37.
GDI Property Group Company Profile
