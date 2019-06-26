Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GCM)

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities (ASX:GCM) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of GCM remained flat at $A$1.76 ($1.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities has a one year low of A$1.21 ($0.86) and a one year high of A$1.77 ($1.26).

Garda Capital Group Stapled Securities Company Profile

Garda Capital Group is property funds management headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

