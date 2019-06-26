Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Forterra and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Forterra’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forterra will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,293,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Forterra by 1,606.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

