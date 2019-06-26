Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

FSCT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Forescout Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 356,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 10,198 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $421,993.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,202 shares of company stock worth $3,278,504. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 214,871 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,295,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,153,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

