First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.85.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 113,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

