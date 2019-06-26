First Internet Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

INBK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,711. The stock has a market cap of $198.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

