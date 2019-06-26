First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get First Community alerts:

FCCO stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Community by 514.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Community by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Community by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.