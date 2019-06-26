First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. First American Financial posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

In other news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $81,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock worth $3,519,235. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,076,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,423,000 after buying an additional 327,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,739,000 after purchasing an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,135,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,309 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 2,384.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 6,088,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,765,000 after purchasing an additional 195,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. 25,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

