Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other news, insider Leland J. Hein sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $1,402,403.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,694.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,470 shares of company stock worth $11,485,007. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,776,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,271,000 after buying an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 654.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. 2,333,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.