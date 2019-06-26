Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of EIF traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$38.12. 108,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,633. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$25.58 and a twelve month high of C$39.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.70.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$38.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.71.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

