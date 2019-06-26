ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP (ACDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP (ASX:ACDC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.253 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of ETFs Batt Tech Lith ETF Units FP stock traded down A$0.89 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$47.52 ($33.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares.

