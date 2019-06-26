Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 545809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

Equatorial Palm Oil Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

