Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WIRE. Sidoti upgraded Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $53.50 on Friday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $314.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

