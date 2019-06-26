Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Emerald Bay Energy Company Profile (CVE:EBY)

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

