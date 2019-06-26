Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.88. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 1,452 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 284.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Emclaire Financial worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.