Elite (1337) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Elite has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. Elite has a market capitalization of $882,432.00 and $56.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007440 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001544 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003131 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00051694 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,243,031,225 coins and its circulating supply is 26,440,678,110 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.