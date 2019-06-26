Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Declares $0.09 Final Dividend

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Elanor Investors Group stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching A$1.77 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 207,517 shares. Elanor Investors Group has a 1 year low of A$1.62 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of A$2.10 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $175.71 million and a P/E ratio of -29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.85.

About Elanor Investors Group

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

